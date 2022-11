ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis.

Authorities found that victim in the backyard of a home on Labadie Avenue near North Sarah Street. A 16-year-old was also shot there. He is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not made any arrests so far in any of the weekend shootings. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.