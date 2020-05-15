15-year-old shot in Jeff-Vander-Lou; St. Louis police investigating

ST. LOUIS – A teen was rushed to a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in the Jeff-Vader-Lou neighborhood in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Sullivan Avenue. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Investigators learned someone fired several shots at the teen before fleeing.

The teen is listed in critical condition. The investigation remains ongoing.