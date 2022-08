ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis early Monday morning.

According to St. Louis police, a shooting took place around 4:17 a.m. on 5900 Sherry Avenue at Riverview. The teen has suffered a gunshot wound in the back but is conscious and breathing.

The identity of the victim and further details have yet to be reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.