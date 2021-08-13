150,000 square foot indoor vertical farm coming to the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 150,000 square foot indoor vertical farm is coming to St. Louis. AeroFarms announced the expansion as part of a project with the World Wildlife Fund and St. Louis Controlled Environment Agriculture Coalition. This will be the company’s largest project to date.

The Greater St. Louis area was chosen because of the central location to Midwestern retailers with relationships with AeroFarms. The region is also known for agricultural technology with more than 14,500 people working in bioscience. This is one of the highest concentrations in the world.

The farm will grow leafy green vegetables and is expected to generate yields 390 times more productive than a traditional farm, using 95 percent less water and zero pesticides. They will be available at Walmart, Whole Foods Market, ShopRite, Amazon Fresh, FreshDirect, and Baldor Specialty Foods.

The specific crop and the location of the vertical farm was not mentioned in today’s announcement.