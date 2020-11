ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A local man is $155,000 richer after matching all five numbers on a Show Me Cash ticket.

Jerome Kingcade purchased the winning ticket for the Oct. 22 drawing at Phillips 66 on Dunn Road in St. Louis County.

The winning numbers on that night were 8, 24, 34, 35, and 36.

Show Me Cash is a daily draw game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until somebody wins.