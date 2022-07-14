ST. LOUIS – Authorities are now offering a $15,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the murder of Damion Baker.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on July 3 in downtown St. Louis that led to the death of Baker and injuries to another woman.

Police believe multiple witnesses could provide information on the shooting, which happened in the 800 block of Cerre Street, just south of Busch Stadium and Interstate 64. Investigators say suspects were likely around a parking lot at various times during the evening of July 2 into the early morning hours.

Baker, a CBC High School graduate and a former football state champion, died from injuries in the shooting. The second victim, a 21-year-old woman, suffered gunshot wounds to her lower body, but she is expected to survive.

If you have any information in the investigation, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or St. Louis Metropolitan Police at 314-444-5371. CrimeStoppers is offering the $15,000 reward.