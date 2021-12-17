16 dogs rescued from tornado-ravaged Kentucky now in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is rescuing dogs from shelters impacted by last week’s tornados in Kentucky. The animals are coming from the Bowling Green area.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) rescue team brought 16 dogs to St. Louis. They will be put up for adoption at the HSMO or the Animal Protection Association (APA).

“The situation in Kentucky is dire,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick in a press release. “Our rescue team is seeing shelters with damage and animals in need of care and housing.”

Once each animal has passed a health screening, they will be available for adoption.

HSMO has one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States.

To help support the care of these animals, donations can be made HSMO at www.hsmo.org/donate.