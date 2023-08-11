LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Sixteen people are hurt after a boat exploded Friday at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Among those injured, one was on the dock and 15 were aboard the boat.

The explosion happened at the Millstone Marina after gas fumes built up in the engine area and a spark set off the explosion.

MSHP Troop F, which is handling the investigation, has not yet disclosed the conditions of those hurt.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this story as more information becomes available.