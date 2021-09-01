16 St. Louis performing arts venues to require COVID vaccine proof or test

Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62 holds his second shot reminder card as he speaks to a healthcare worker after having received a dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Tropical Park vaccination site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Over a dozen area performing arts organizations and venues will require everyone attending indoor events to provide proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test.

There are 16 organizations that have announced the vaccine partnership today. They join the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, The Factory, the Pageant, Delmar Hall, and others.

The organizations announcing the vaccination requirement include:

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

The Bach Society of Saint Louis

The Black Rep

Dance St. Louis

Grand Center Inc.

Jazz St. Louis

Kranzberg Arts Foundation

Metro Theater Company

Modern American Dance Company (MADCO)

National Blues Museum

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

St. Louis Speakers Series

STAGES St. Louis (beginning 9/24)

Will you need to wear a mask if everyone is vaccinated to tests negative for COVID-19? Well, St. Louis has a mask mandate and most of the venues are located in the city. If you don’t have a mask then one will be provided for you.

The vaccination requirements differ slightly for each organization. But, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s policy goes into effect on September 13 and lasts through December 1, 2021.