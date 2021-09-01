16 St. Louis performing arts venues to require COVID vaccine proof or test

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Over a dozen area performing arts organizations and venues will require everyone attending indoor events to provide proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test.
There are 16 organizations that have announced the vaccine partnership today. They join the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, The Factory, the Pageant, Delmar Hall, and others.
The organizations announcing the vaccination requirement include:
- St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
- The Bach Society of Saint Louis
- The Black Rep
- Dance St. Louis
- Grand Center Inc.
- Jazz St. Louis
- Kranzberg Arts Foundation
- Metro Theater Company
- Modern American Dance Company (MADCO)
- National Blues Museum
- Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
- The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
- The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries
- St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
- St. Louis Speakers Series
- STAGES St. Louis (beginning 9/24)
Will you need to wear a mask if everyone is vaccinated to tests negative for COVID-19? Well, St. Louis has a mask mandate and most of the venues are located in the city. If you don’t have a mask then one will be provided for you.
The vaccination requirements differ slightly for each organization. But, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s policy goes into effect on September 13 and lasts through December 1, 2021.