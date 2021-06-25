16-year-old girl with medical condition reported missing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving a family member’s home Tuesday. She may need medical attention.

Anye Martin is 5-foot-5, weighs 100 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair with braids. She has a medical diagnosis that requires daily medication that she does not have with her.

Martin has not been in contact with her family or friends since Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 636-529-8210.