16-year-old in custody for teenager’s murder

ST. LOUIS – A 16-year-old is in custody at the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center in connection with a murder that happened last month just north of downtown.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Kyle Falker was found shot to death behind a building in the 1300 block of N. 14th Street around 1:05 p.m. on July 11. Falker was 15.

On July 30, police arrested Dashaun Ewing for Falker’s death and two other murders.

Homicide detectives determined Ewing had an accomplice for Falker’s murder, which led them to the 16-year-old suspect.

No charges have been announced as of yet.