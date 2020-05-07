16-year-old killed by hit ‘n run driver; state police investigating

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who hit and killed a 16-year-old boy on Highway 61 Wednesday night in St. Charles County.

It happened around 9 p.m. on southbound Hwy 61 near Point Prairie Road in the Flint Hill area outside of Wentzville.

The driver did not stop, authorities said. The boy, from the nearby Foristell area, was walking near the edge of the roadway.

It’s certainly no place to be walking, especially at night. Shoulders are small and can vary from stretch to stretch. The speed limit is 60 miles-an-hour. Speeding is rampant though it’s not clear that’s a factor in this case.

There’s no word on why the teen was out here.

There were no broken-down vehicles nearby, investigators said.

The driver may not have known they hit a person but judging from the debris left at the scene, they must have known they’d hit something.

Investigators hope the driver would turn himself/herself in; maybe there’s an explanation for what happened.

“We do encourage anybody that may have any information to contact the highway patrol,” said Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley. “Our investigators will continue the investigation. Hopefully we will have answers for the family, soon. They found some evidence on the scene that suggests this may have been a dark-colored or silver Dodge Ram pickup that struck him.

“The driver could have left the scene with criminal intent. However, it is possible the driver thought they may have struck a deer or something and was unaware they struck a person. We would like to bring some closure to the family.”

The pickup is in the 2009 to 2015 range, with damage likely to the passenger side, including a missing mirror, Wheetley said.

Investigators did not release the victim’s identity.