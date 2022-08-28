Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening.

According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.

Later they were given notice that the victim of the shooting was located at a local hospital.

The 16-year-old male is in critical condition and is unable to provide a statement. No further information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

FOZ 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.