ST. LOUIS – A 16-year-old was shot late Wednesday night on Kingshighway at Lillian.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim showed up at the hospital after the incident.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.