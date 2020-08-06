16th St. Louis County police officer tests positive for COVID

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the department confirmed Thursday.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the officer was assigned to the Division of Patrol. It’s not known how the officer contracted the virus.

This is the 16th member of the police department to catch COVID. The first employee tested positive on March 28.

Police said the potentially affected work area(s) and vehicle(s) have been thoroughly cleaned.

Granda said 14 of the 16 employees have recovered and returned to duty.