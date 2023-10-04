ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – More than 130 dogs are on the road to recovery after they were rescued from puppy mills across the Midwest.

They’re being sent to animal shelters across the country Wednesday. The Animal Protective Association of Missouri is taking in 17 of those animals.

The ‘Bissell Pet Foundation’ is paying for the travel costs. All the dogs will get medical check-ups and be spayed, neutered, and microchipped.

Once they’re cleared, most of the dogs will be ready for adoption at the APA in Brentwood on Friday.