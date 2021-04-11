17-year-old charged for Popeyes shooting

BRIDGETON, Mo. – St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting at a Bridgeton Popeyes restaurant.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Popeyes in the Northwest Plaza shopping center.
Investigators said a female and male employee got into an argument with a man in the restaurant’s lobby.
Soon after, the 17-year-old male employee took out a handgun and shot the man. The man was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.
The suspected shooter was arrested Saturday. He’s been charged with first-degree assault and is being held at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.