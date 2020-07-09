17-year-old charged in connection with carjacking, police chase

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 17-year-old Thursday in connection with a carjacking and police chase that took place the day prior.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the carjacking occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Clara, located in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.

The 25-year-old victim told police he was walking to his home when three approached him and asked to use his phone. One of those men took out a gun and demanded the victim’s car keys.

The suspects fled in the victim’s 2017 Mazda 3. The victim was not injured.

Around 12:45 p.m., police helicopters observed the vehicle in Castle Point in north St. Louis County.

A police spokesperson said officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the person behind the wheel began driving erratically. Somebody in the vehicle then displayed a firearm and started shooting at detectives in an unmarked vehicle. One of the detectives returned fire.

The chase ended less than minutes later in the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis County when the suspect drove off the road and went the wrong way through the drive-thru at Lee’s Chicken. The vehicle struck the menu/speaker and a concrete pole.

The 19-year-old driver attempted to flee but was struck by a St. Louis County police vehicle as he exited the stolen Mazda. He has not yet been charged.

Police apprehended the other suspects in the car – a 16-year-old and 17-year-old Rodney Barlow Jr.

The 16-year-old suspect has been referred to the St. Louis County Family Courts.

Barlow was charged with one count of resisting/interfering with arrest and one count of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. He remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.

Rodney Barlow Jr.