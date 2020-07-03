17-year-old charged in Jennings homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 17-year-old in connection with an overnight homicide in Jennings.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Janet Road just a block away from the Jennings Police Department.

Jennings officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police took Damontay Pugh into custody for the shooting.

Granda said Pugh confessed to the shooting

Pugh was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Damontay Pugh