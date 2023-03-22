ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a teenager Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting from last summer.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred on the evening of July 12, 2022, in the 2500 block of Semple Avenue, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Police responded to calls for a shooting and found the victim, identified as Rickey Lathan, lying in front of a home suffering from multiple gunshots. Lathan was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 35.

After obtaining doorbell camera footage and speaking to witnesses, investigators believe Lathan was shot by two brothers, identified as Davon, then 18, and Devon Griffin-Curry, then 16.

Police claim there was a dispute or argument between Lathan and Griffin-Currys’ grandfather over fireworks. Lathan had been shooting fireworks, which struck the grandfather’s residence. The teens allegedly responded by going to Lathan’s residence and shooting him.

Lathan was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Davon Griffin-Curry was charged in December 2022 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is in jail awaiting trial.

Devon Griffin-Curry, now 17, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is in jail without bond.