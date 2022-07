ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 17-year-old Friday evening.

Police said the victim was struck by a vehicle at the 6700 block of Chippewa Street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood around 8:17 p.m. The vehicle that hit the 17-year-old male left the scene and police said they found the victim not breathing or conscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

