17-year-old dies following accident at parking garage in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A second teen has been killed in Downtown St. Louis in the span of about two weeks.

William Jordan of Country Club Hills in St. Louis County, died over the weekend after a tragic accident in a downtown parking garage, according to St. Louis police. He was 17.

The accident happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the Cupples Garage between Spruce Street and Interstate 64, police said.

The garage is owned and operated by the City of St. Louis.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones said security had been tightened up before and since the accident.

More measures were likely, she said. There are no 24-hour security guards on-site but patrols have increased at the Cupples Garage, though the spokeswoman said they also were responsible for checking multiple city lots and garages.

A group of young people apparently broke the arm at a ticket kiosk to get into the Cupples Garage that night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., three people were hanging out of the sunroof of a white SUV and apparently hit a concrete support beam and fell from the vehicle, police said.

A 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were critically injured. Jordan died from his injuries that Wednesday, police said.

Sierra Ward, 17, of DeSoto, was killed in the early morning hours of August 17. She was thrown from the back of a pickup truck after a crash on Washington Avenue, police said.

The City of St. Louis has since restricted traffic throughout downtown to curb reckless driving and gunfire which have become commonplace late night and overnight.

The Cupples Garage has become a known as a place for young people to hang out late night and overnight.

The open-air top level of the garage had already been blocked off to prevent drag racing before Saturday’s accident, Jones’ spokeswoman said.

Roll-a-way fencing may replace the electric traffic arm at the entrances but the garage cannot be completely closed off because there are downtown residents who park their cars there overnight.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance footage from the garage.

An 18-year-old female was driving the SUV at the time but there was no word of an arrest as of Thursday, September 3.

No charges have yet been filed in the case.