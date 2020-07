ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a 17-year-old.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 8:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Garseche Avenue, located in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north city.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second homicide involving someone 18 years old or younger in the last 9 hours.