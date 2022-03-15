ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a driver fleeing St. Louis police in a stolen car, and community leaders have serious concerns about the deadly crash.



Authorities identified the victim as Samantha Washington, 17, of St. Ann, Missouri. Washington was struck by a car fleeing police Sunday night, just outside the Bellefontaine Cemetery. Washington was a passenger and thrown from the struck vehicle. She died at the scene.

The 28-year-old male driver in the car with Washington was not seriously injured.



St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley said his heart goes out to Washington’s family.

“It’s just terrible whenever we lose somebody, especially who wasn’t involved in anything that would cause them to lose their life,” said Bosley. “There are always questions that need to be answered. It’s always good for us to get to the bottom of why things took place.”



Police said around 9 p.m. Sunday, SWAT officers attempted to conduct a car stop with a 24-year-old man driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX. Police said he drove away from them at a high rate of speed.

Bosley has a message for the driver.

“This young lady had a future. This young lady had a mother,” said Bosley. “You took the life away from them that they had been living…in just moments of your recklessness thinking.”



The investigation revealed the Cadillac was stolen from Madison County, Illinois. Officers said they lost sight of the Cadillac shortly after trying to stop the car and then returned to their normal patrolling.

As officers approached West Florissant and Ruskin, the suspect in the stolen Cadillac crossed directly in front of police. The stolen car was going east on West Florissant at a high rate of speed. Moments later, officers said the driver, who had his headlights off, crashed into a Toyota Avalon that was attempting to turn at the intersection.



The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 24-year-old man driving the Cadillac attempted to leave the scene on foot, but he was taken into custody a short time later.