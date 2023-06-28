KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City family is grieving after their loved one was gunned down Sunday morning.

Ricky Monroe was shot to death at a home near 36th and Manchester.

Monroe’s sister said he was partying at a short-term rental.

“I can’t sleep,” Rodteshia Johnson, Monroe’s mom, said. “My son was partying. He was having fun and nobody knows nothing.”

Pain is now woven into this family’s daily routine.

“It took a toll on me, it really did,” Feleacia Johnson, Monroe’s grandmother, said. “It has and it always will.”

Pictures, videos, and memories are all they have of Monroe.

“I know my son was calling for me,” Johnson said. “My son was in a moment, and I couldn’t be there for him. That was the worst call ever.”

KCPD said they’re confident multiple people saw the shooting, but right now there are no suspects.

“You hear about it and I see it, but I couldn’t understand it,” Johnson said. “That was the worse call of my life.”

So, police along with Monroe’s family are counting on witnesses to speak out.

“Like these kids they don’t know nothing, but they do know something, and they are not speaking out and I just want justice,” Johnson said.