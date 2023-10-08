ST. LOUIS – A 17-year-old is dead following a shooting in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

Police were called to the intersection of South Compton Avenue and Potomac Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The victim, Iarvera Hale of Florissant, had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old suspect was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. He remains listed in stable condition.

Anyone with additional information on the investigation is asked to contact the city’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.