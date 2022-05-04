LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered 17-year-old boy.

Drew Thompson left his house in Troy, Missouri, around 10 p.m. on May 1. He was driving a white 2008 Jeep Commander with Missouri license plate EE9-V9S.

(Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Thompson’s whereabouts.

The 17-year-old is about 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-8546 or use submit a tip at the following website: https://lcsomo.gov/submit-a-tip/