ST. LOUIS – A teen was shot and killed in St. Louis City Sunday evening.

Police responded around 7:26 p.m. to a call for a shooting located on the 800 block of O’Fallon Street, where 17-year-old Jamorie Cannon, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been found, as this is an open investigation. Call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 if you have any information about what happened. To remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

