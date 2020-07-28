17-year-old shot to death in Jennings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

According to a county police spokesperson, the shooting took place just before noon Tuesday in the 5500 block of Helen Avenue.

Officers found the male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.