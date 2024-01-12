KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The discovery of two kidnapped boys in a Kirkwood apartment shocked St. Louis and the entire world 17 years ago on Friday. It would later become known as the ‘Missouri Miracle.’

Shawn Hornbeck had been missing for four years, and Ben Ownby had been missing for four days when they were found in Michael Devlin’s apartment.

The FBI received a tip about a white pickup truck while searching for its owner, which led them to the Kirkwood Imo’s, where Devlin was a manager. The boys were then found in his apartment.

Devlin is serving life in prison for their kidnapping and other crimes.