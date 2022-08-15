VILLA RIDGE, Mo. – A man’s decision to buy a Show Me Cash ticket at a Villa Ridge convenience store ahead of a recent drawing proved quite fruitful – six figures worth of fruit.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Wayside Route 66 Deli on Highway 100 for the July 29 drawing.

The player suspected he’d won a significant sum of money when he went back to the convenience store to check his ticket.

“I went back and checked the ticket at the store,” he said. “And it said ‘Claim at Lottery Office,’ so I knew it must be a big winner.”

He went back home to check his ticket at MOLottery.com, and learned he matched all five numbers drawn that night: 14, 18, 23, 36, and 38.

The jackpot for the July 29 drawing was $348,000. Another ticket—sold at the Kum & Go on W. Battlefield Street in Springfield—also matched the five winning numbers, meaning the two players split the jackpot.

The player said he just bought a new truck and will use his winnings to pay it off.

The Show Me Cash drawing is daily at 8:59 p.m. The jackpots in this game start at $50,000 and grow until there’s a winner. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757.