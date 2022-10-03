ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 18-year-old is accused of sneaking into Normandy High School and groping a female student in a campus bathroom.

According to investigators with the North County Police Cooperative, the incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22. Antonio Batts falsely identified himself as a new student to gain entry to the school building. He then walked into a girls’ bathroom and groped one student. The victim rejected Batts’ advances, and she was able to exit the bathroom after he grabbed her shirt.

Batts stayed in the building and approached other female students to ask if they wanted to have sex with him in the school bathroom, police said.

Batts was arrested while still on campus.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Batts with three first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault. The charges are all misdemeanors.

If convicted, Batts faces up to six months on jail and a $1,000 fine on the trespassing charge, and up to 15 days in jail and a $750 fine on the assault charges.