ROLLA, Mo. – An 18-year-old is accused of making a terrorist threat for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair last weekend.

According to court documents, the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the Phelps County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 5.

The suspect, identified as Shaquan Lewis Dexter Russell, was arguing with members of the Phelps County Fair Board. At some point, Russell displayed a Ruger LCP .380 handgun and fired it into the air.

Sheriff’s deputies at the fair arrested Russell without further incident.

In addition to the terror charge, the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Russell with unlawful use of a weapon. He was jailed on a $35,000 bond.