ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun from a stolen vehicle with the intent to intimidate his girlfriend.

According to a report filed by the University City Police Department, the incident happened on June 27 in the 1500 block of Park Way Drive.

Police claim Walter Moore was driving to his girlfriend’s house and arguing with her over the phone about money he’d spent on her during the relationship. When he got to her home, Moore, still seated in his car, took out a gun and fired several shots into the air.

Officers arrived at the scene and Moore sped away. He allegedly broadcasted the police pursuit on his Instagram account, and also texted a death threat to his girlfriend.

During the pursuit, police discovered the vehicle Moore was driving had been reported stolen in the City of St. Louis. Moore was eventually taken into police custody.

After being booked, Moore allegedly called a friend and said that he’d kill his girlfriend once he got out of jail.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Moore with unlawful use of a weapon – shooting from a motor vehicle, armed criminal action, first-degree harassment, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. Moore remains jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Moore faces up to 15 years in prison on the weapons charge, 15 years for armed criminal action, seven years and a $10,000 fine for vehicle tampering, four years and a $10,000 fine for harassment, and a year in jail and a $2,000 fine for resisting arrest.