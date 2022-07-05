ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in Dellwood over the Fourth of July weekend.

A St. Louis County grand jury indicted Robbie Wade on Tuesday. Aside from murder, he is also facing armed criminal action and assault charges.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 1 in the 10000 block of Trask Drive. Police said Wade and another person were armed with handguns when they went to a home in the area. They allegedly began shooting at a man outside the residence, striking him in the leg.

Police said a woman, who came outside of the home after hearing the gunfire, was shot multiple times and died from her injuries at the hospital. The male victim survived but was seriously injured.

Authorities did not identify the other suspect or either of the victims.

