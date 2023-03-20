ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 18-year-old is in custody in connection with a shooting death from last summer in Spanish Lake.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on June 29, 2022, in the 11900 block of Iguana Terrace.

Police found the victim, identified as Ra’hmello Stewart, suffering from a gunshot wound. Stewart was taken to a local hospital, but later died of his injuries. He was 24.

At the time, homicide detectives believed the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute between Stewart and another individual, Panus said.

On March 9, 2023, police arrested an 18-year-old for the killing.

However, because the suspect was 17 years old at the time of the crime, he was taken to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center. The county’s family court charged him with second-degree murder.