ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old from East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in carjacking a uniformed St. Louis Sheriff’s deputy last November.

The crime happened in the overnight hours of Nov. 1, 2022, in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue.

A deputy had experienced car troubles after work and parked along Clark. While he was awaiting a tow truck, the deputy was approached by two armed individuals, who demanded he leave his car.

When the deputy got out, police claim the suspects tried to grab his weapon, which was secured in his holster. After a brief struggle, the two ended up with the deputy’s gun and cellphone. The suspects then drove off in the deputy’s car, a 2011 Chevy Cruz.

The deputy was not injured in the crime.

Prosecutors allege the suspects, said to be juveniles, were provided a handgun and directed to commit a carjacking by Montez Montgomery.

Montgomery was indicted Nov. 16, 2022, on one count of carjacking and one count of possession and brandishing of a firearm in the furtherance of a violent crime.

According to court documents, Montgomery discarded the deputy’s personal items from the stolen Cruz and hid the vehicle. However, Montgomery was caught while driving the vehicle. Police allegedly found the gun used in the crime in the car as well.

If convicted, Montgomery faces up to 15 years in prison on the carjacking charge, and 7 years to life imprisonment on the firearm charge.