18-year-old charged with murder in Sappington crash that killed teenager

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 18-year-old has been charged with murder for getting into a fatal wreck while attempting to flee police in Sappington.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman with the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. on Gravois Road near Winternight Lane.

The probable cause statement says a county officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a silver 2002 Saturn SL. The driver of the Saturn did not pull over and attempted to speed away from police.

The driver sped through a red light and attempted to pass other vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway when he lost control and struck a utility pole.

A 15-year-old passenger in the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the driver, Chrisopher Dedios, with second-degree murder in connection with the passenger’s death, as well as resisting arrest by fleeing. He remains jailed on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

Christopher Dedios