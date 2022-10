Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man in south St. Louis in August.

Police said Joseph Raymond, 42, of Hazelwood was shot and killed in the 4800 block of Nebraska at 2 p.m. on August 26. Officers found Raymond suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Henderson has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.