18-year-old found dead next to vehicle in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Eureka woman was found dead in Franklin County on Wednesday, authorities said.

Franklin County deputies discovered her body near State Highway 100 and Country Air Drive in Pacific around 7:00 a.m. while responding to reports of a woman lying next to a vehicle.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkFOX captured footage of authorities at the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to lead the investigation. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call 636-583-2560, ext. 3002 or 3004. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.