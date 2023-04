ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old was shot overnight in north St. Louis City.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on the Lillian and Claxton Avenues in the Walnut Park East Neighborhood. He arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The cause of the shooting has not been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.