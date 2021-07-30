19-year-old arrested in connection with 3 St. Louis City murders

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with three murders that happened in St. Louis City in July.

Kyle Falker, 15, was shot and killed in the 1300 block of North 14th Street on July 11 at 1:06 p.m. Police found Falker “in the rear of the location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.” Falker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his death, police checked surveillance video near the Preservation Square apartments.

Arie Bagsby, 20, and Omar Harris, 21, were killed in a shooting on July 13. Police found the two victims in the 300 block of North Grand Boulevard. They were both taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said they found the victims’ vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, “with heavy ballistic damage at the intersection of Grand and Lindell.

