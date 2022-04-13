ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 19-year-old is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly striking a pair of Eureka police officers with a stolen car.

According to Lt. Michael Werges, a spokesman for the Eureka Police Department, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and Eureka officers were patrolling the Mirasol Manor neighborhood at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. They were looking for several suspects in a stolen vehicle who were stealing items from cars. One teen was taken into custody and they were searching for others.

Police identified the stolen Jefferson County vehicle, a black Honda Pilot, near the intersection of Highway 109 and 4th Street. The officer walked over to the suspect’s vehicle to make an arrest. He was knocked to the ground by the vehicle, which then rammed into the side of another fully-marked police vehicle driven by a school resource officer.

Ryan Adams

The Eureka officer struck by the suspect’s vehicle was taken to the hospital to have surgery for a broken ankle. The school resource officer was also injured.

The Honda Pilot was later found abandoned. Werges said three teens and one adult were eventually taken into custody.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ryan Levell Adams with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree assault on a special victim, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.

Adams remains jailed on a $200,000 cash-only bond.