UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — An officer found a 2016 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen on July 11, 2023. The vehicle was parked in University City and the officer called a tow truck to pick it up.

As the driver of the tow truck was getting ready to take the car away, 19-year-old Lamonte Davis walked up to him and said that he owned the car. Davis had a key fob for the Nissan, two other key fobs, and a handgun in a bag he was carrying.

Davis has been officially charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle. If Davis is found guilty, he could be sent to jail, pay a fine, or face other legal implications. The court has set the bond for Davis at $25,000.