19-year-old hit by car and killed while riding bike on I-170

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old woman on a bicycle was hit by a car and killed early Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. on I-170 northbound at Forest Park Parkway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Sha’Leah Hamblin.

MSHP said Hamblin was “struck in the rear by an unknown vehicle” in lane one. The driver of the car left that location.

Hamblin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The interstate was closed after the crash while police investigated, but it has now reopened.

FATALITY CRASH —I 170 CYCLIST WAS IN LANE 1 AND WAS STRUCK IN THE REAR BY AN UNKNOWN VEHICLE. PRONOUNCED ON SCENE BY EMS. pic.twitter.com/8GPbIe1xUT — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 12, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.