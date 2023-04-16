ST. LOUIS – A man is in custody after a Saturday morning robbery in St. Louis City.

Police responded to a “holdup” located on 14th Street and Clark Avenue around 5:00 a.m., where a 19-year-old Cameron Moreland, who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, approached a 41-year-old victim displaying a firearm, and then demanded him to drop his bag.

Moreland fled the scene on foot after stealing several items from the bag. He was last seen running westbound on the Market and 14th Streets.

He was later found by officers with the items he stole from the victim, as well as a black-colored AR-style pistol.

This is an open investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.