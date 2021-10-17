19-year-old killed in quadruple shooting was studying to be a nurse, family said

ST. LOUIS – An overnight quadruple shooting in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood left a 19-year-old woman dead and three others injured.

The four victims—two 18-year-old men, a 16-year-old girl, and 19-year-old Isis Mahr—were shot in the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, Mahr was dead at the scene.

Her family woke up Sunday morning to the devastating news. They’re shocked, heartbroken, and want to see her killer behind bars.

“She was doing what she has always done – look out for people,” said Atif Mahr, Isis’ father.

Isis Mahr was a Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School graduate. She was an excellent student, a member of the soccer team, and someone who naturally loved and cared for everyone around her. Her family said she volunteered in the community and was studying to be a nurse.

“You killed somebody good. You killed somebody that cared about people. You killed somebody that wanted to help people,” Atif Mahr said. “My daughter is not here because somebody didn’t have love for themselves, so they took somebody that was loved by a lot of people.”

Brenda Mahr, Isis’ grandmother, could not imagine her own family would be touched by violence. She recently retired as the CEO of Employment Connection after 45 years with the organization, which helps ex-offenders find jobs. She and Antif said they want to see an end to the senseless killing.

“This violence, we hear all the parents say it’s got to stop, but I say we got to find the person that did this and they need to be punished,” Brenda Mahr said. “Examples need to be made.

“We need the community to step up and this not be one of those unsolved, senseless, ruthless executions because that’s what it was…We are committing genocide against each other.”

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.