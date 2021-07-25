19-year-old man killed in St. Louis suburb on Saturday

BEL-RIDGE, Mo. — The Major Case Squad is investigating a murder in the St. Louis suburb of Bel-Ridge.

Bel-Ridge Police were the first to respond to the shooting that happened around 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Trumbell Avenue near N. Hanley Road.

Police found the victim, a 19-year-old man, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where later died.

The Major Case Squad is expected to release additional information on the fatal shooting later Sunday evening.

