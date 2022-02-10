19-year-old shot and killed at north St. Louis County apartment

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Someone shot and killed a man in north St. Louis County early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. Police said people living at the Norwood Court Apartments on Woodstead Court reported hearing several gunshots. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old man shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News