19-year-old shot and killed at north St. Louis County apartment

ST. LOUIS – Someone shot and killed a man in north St. Louis County early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. Police said people living at the Norwood Court Apartments on Woodstead Court reported hearing several gunshots. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old man shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

