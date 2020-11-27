19-year-old shot and killed in Carr Square

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in a north city neighborhood.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred Wednesday around 5:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 19th Street.

Officers found the victim, identified as 19-year-old Deshaun Jackson, lying the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jackson was taken to a hospital where was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371. If you’d like to remain anonymous—and be eligible for a reward—contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.